The opposition India bloc will again meet today (1 September) in Mumbai to discuss the strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As many as 63 representatives from 28 opposition parties willl make decisions regarding the logo of the INDIA bloc, the spokesperson of the alliance among others. At around 11 a.m. today, the leaders will also hold a joint press conference.

Also read: INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE Updates

Here are 10 updates on the INDIA alliance meeting in Mumbai:

1. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is likely to unveil its logo today.

Also read: 'Decision on seat sharing will be taken as per…': Congress leader ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai

2. The leaders are contemplating that the INDIA bloc should have a team of spokespersons who would speak on behalf of the alliance, as leaders of various parties have their own respective spokespersons.

3. The opposition leaders have decided that a coordination committee will be formed after discussions, along with at least four sub-groups which include one to plan the joint programme of the alliance, another to prepare the action plan and handling social media, and one on research and data analysis.

Also read: No Arvind Kejriwal's in INDIA poster: BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi questions internal integrity of Opposition alliance

4. Several leaders have called for finalising seat sharing between parties in states early for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

5. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reportedly asked the INDIA bloc members to release the manifesto by October 2

6. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called for finalising seat sharing among parties for the Lok Sabha polls by the end of next month.

7. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly asked the members to prepare a common national agenda. He told the leaders to prepare bullet points.

Also read: INDIA vs NDA: Opposition bloc, Maharashtra NDA allies to hold parallel meeeting today

8. Most of the opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance have agreed to early finalisation of poll plans for 2024 considering that there could be early elections while stressing that there was no time left with them and mere meetings would not help.

9. Some leaders also raised the issue of electronic voting machines and said there should be a discussion on that too.

10. Opposition leaders who have attended the I.N.D.I.A. meeting are--former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, CPI (ML) Dipankar Bhattacharya, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary.