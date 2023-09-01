Opposition INDIA bloc likely to take key decisions today Mumbai. 10 facts2 min read 01 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Opposition India bloc meets in Mumbai to discuss strategies for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, logo, spokespersons, seat sharing and more.
The opposition India bloc will again meet today (1 September) in Mumbai to discuss the strategies for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As many as 63 representatives from 28 opposition parties willl make decisions regarding the logo of the INDIA bloc, the spokesperson of the alliance among others. At around 11 a.m. today, the leaders will also hold a joint press conference.