BJP said Mallikarjun Kharge and its senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must acknowledge their party's mistake and apologise

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi should apologise for the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in the Karnataka Assembly premises, BJP demanded.

Referring to the February 27 incident, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Thursday blasted the Congress leadership, saying senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, were seen with a person arrested for allegedly raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan.

Bhatia also pointed out that the Congress leaders initially denied that such a slogan was raised and instead targeted the BJP for raising the issue. He further asserted that, hence, senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi must acknowledge their party's mistake and apologise.

The slogan was raised by some supporters of Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain after his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Bhatia said, “While democracy is getting stronger under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, it will not be wrong to say that the opposition is being cunning and doing treachery."

The BJP leader showed pictures of one accused with different Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi. He also highlighted photographs of another accused with state Congress leaders.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly raising the ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan in the Vidhana Soudha corridors on February 27.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation by government-run Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check the veracity of the allegations.

Based on the FSL report, the police arrested the three persons.

Bhatia claimed that the Karnataka government acted under pressure after the BJP raised the issue.

He also took a swipe at some “fact-checkers" for rejecting the BJP’s allegation.

Rahul Gandhi is seen "hugging" one of the accused, he said, claiming that the opposition party is now seeking to draw its sustenance from Pakistan.

The BJP’s resolve is to develop India and stamp out terrorism, but the Congress is concerned solely about coming to power even if it has to express its love for Pakistan and those who are anti-national, he alleged.

People will give Modi a historic mandate for a third term in government, he asserted.

(With agency input)

