Opposition leaders including Mani Shankar Aiyar, K C Tyagi, and Danish Ali, gathered on Monday to show their support for Palestinians. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leaders held a meeting with Palestinian envoy Adnan Abu Al-Haija, who expressed hope that India, being a friend to both Israel and Palestine, would use its influence to urge Tel Aviv to end the "blockade" and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to the Gaza population, as reported by PTI.

In a statement signed by 15 opposition leaders, some of whom met the envoy at the Embassy here, they strongly condemned the "indiscriminate bombing" of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel and said that it amounts to an attempt at "genocide".

“We urge an immediate cessation of all hostilities to prevent further loss of innocent lives and the destruction of homes and infrastructure," the leaders said.

"We urge the international community to recognise the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders in accordance with the UN resolution," the opposition leaders said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with PTI after the meeting, the Palestinian envoy said that the Indian government would play a “good role" to be a mediator with both sides.

"India is a friend of both sides. Hopefully, they will exert pressure on the Israeli government to stop the killing of the civilian Palestinian people, to break that siege and let humanitarian aid of water, food, fuel, medicine and electricity for 2.2 million people," Al-Haija said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tyagi stated that the meeting with the Palestinian envoy was a collective decision made by leaders who share similar views. “By cutting off the water and power supply to the Gaza Strip, Israel is forcing them to death", he said.

In their statement, the opposition leaders said they strongly believe in the statement of Mahatma Gandhi that Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French.

The opposition leaders said they believe that violence is never a solution as it leads to a cycle of destruction and suffering.

“Therefore, we emphasise the need for increased efforts by the international community in bringing about a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The international community must exert pressure on the state of Israel to abide by international laws and respect the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people," the statement said.

"We call for intensified diplomatic efforts and multilateral initiatives to ensure lasting peace in the region," the opposition leaders said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The leaders expressed deep concern regarding the "ongoing crisis in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian people". They also called for urgent and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza.

The dire humanitarian situation demands immediate attention and action, the opposition leaders said, adding that all necessary measures must be taken to ensure that essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, reach the affected population without hindrance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides BSP's Ali, Congress' Aiyar and JD(U)'s Tyagi, CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, CPI D Raja, Samajwadi Party MP Javed Ali Khan, RLD's Shahid Siddiqui were also among those leaders who visited the embassy.

Meanwhile, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the country's support to Israel amidst the ongoing war in Gaza, an Israeli minister thanked the Indian leadership and citizens for supporting their fight against “jihadist barbaric Islamist".

On October 7, Israel declared war against Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, in response to attacks carried out by Hamas fighters on various settlements and military posts in southern Israel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Hamas attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people, including both soldiers and civilians. In retaliation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an offensive, resulting in an estimated 2,300 casualties, with over 1,400 of them being civilians, according to figures from the United Nations.

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

