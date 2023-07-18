Opposition meet: 'Congress not interested in power or PM's post', Mallikarjun Kharge says1 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, stating that their intention is to protect the Constitution, Democracy, Secularism, and Social Justice. The parties are discussing strategies to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru on the second and concluding day of the Opposition meeting. Kharge affirmed that Congress is not interested in power or the post of the Prime Minister. He added, "Our intention in this meeting is not to gain power for ourselves. It is to protect our Constitution, Democracy, Secularism, and Social Justice".
