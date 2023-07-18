Further, speaking on the unity of the 26 political parties, having different ideologies, Kharge said, "We are aware that at the state level, there are differences between some of us. These differences are not ideological. These differences are not so big that we cannot put them behind us for the sake of the common man and middle class, for youth, the poor, the Dalit, the adivasis and the minorities whose rights are being crushed silently behind the scenes".