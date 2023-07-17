Opposition mega meet in Bengaluru today. 10 things to know

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the opposition parties who are against the ruling BJP's ideology will convene a second joint meeting at Bengaluru on Monday. Big posters and banners were put up on Race Course Road welcoming leaders of various opposition parties for the joint opposition meeting. the crucial meeting to take place today and tomorrow at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru.

The last opposition meeting was held in Patna which was attended by 15 parties, hosted by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on June 23.

In today's Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, several prominent parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, DMK, etc will sit together to form a strategy to defeat the BJP in the next year's general election. Around 24 top leaders of political parties will be attending the meeting. The Opposition meeting also comes in the backdrop of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the West Bengal panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the TMC government of oppression.

Bengaluru Opposition meeting: Here are 10 updates

-Top leaders of 26 opposition parties are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru today

-Parties attending the meeting: Congress, TMC, DMk, JDU, JMM, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, RJD, MDMK, KDMK, VCK, RSP, Forward Bloc, IUML, Kerala Congress (Joseph) and Kerala Congress (Mani) are among the political parties that will join the second opposition meeting. Besides, the Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) of Krishna Patel and Tamil Nadu's Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) led by M H Jawahirullah are likely to join the front after an invite was sent to them too.

-Prominent leaders attending the meeting: Congress Parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, besides former chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Lalu Prasad.

-The two-day session will begin with the dinner meeting to be hosted by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and another formal meeting on Tuesday.

-The meeting would begin on Monday at 6 pm with the address of the Congress president.

- The Opposition leaders are likely to hold discussions on issuing a joint declaration and move forward on their proposal of putting up common opposition candidates in a majority of the Lok Sabha seats. There is a proposal to set up a subcommittee for drafting a common minimum programme and communication points for the Opposition alliance for the 2024 general elections.

-The opposition parties are also planning to set up a subcommittee for chalking out the joint programme of parties that includes rallies, conventions, and agitations.

-They have a plan to discuss the process for deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis is also on the table and the name for the alliance.

-Opposition parties will chart out a joint agitational plan across the country against the policies of the BJP, especially after the NCP split in Maharashtra.

-The opposition leaders may also discuss the issue of EVM and suggest reforms to the Election Commission.

The Opposition meeting coincides with the NDA meeting convened on July 18 in Delhi, where some new allies are likely to join the ruling BJP-led coalition.

The BJP hit out at the opposition parties, alleging that they are a "divided lot" and have no specific programme other than to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

