Opposition mega meet in Bengaluru today. 10 things to know

In today's Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, several prominent parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party, DMK, etc will sit together to form a strategy to defeat the BJP in the next year's general election. Around 24 top leaders of political parties will be attending the meeting. The Opposition meeting also comes in the backdrop of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the West Bengal panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the TMC government of oppression.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}