Opposition meet: UPA name change, ‘Mission 2024’ roadmap on agenda, says report

The Opposition parties are meeting on Monday, 17 July, for the second time to strategize the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections ">Lok Sabha Elections, with the aim to defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

According to reports, a total of twenty six parties are likely to attend the Opposition meet. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar will not attend the Opposition meet on the first day.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge informed that Sharad pawar will be attending the meet in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The Opposition alliance that includes parties like Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) among others will be conferred a new name, different from the existing United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

According to a report by India Today, the new name will be on the agenda for the Opposition meet on Monday.

The UPA name was given to the Congress-led alliance that remained in power at the Centre for two terms between 2004 and 2014. The chairperson of the alliance then was Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has said that the Congress party is not the only decision maker for a proposed name-change, cited collective decision making.

"We will take all decisions. I can't tell you now what are the issues that are going to be discussed. Congress is not deciding this alone. All the opposition parties will sit together and decide unitedly," Venugopal said in a press conference.

On the agenda for the Opposition meet is likely to discuss on setting up a subcommittee for drafting a common minimum programme and communication points for the Opposition alliance for the 2024 general elections, according to NDTV.

The sub-committee will likely chalk out joint campaigning programme of opposition parties, which includes rallies, conventions and agitations, is expected to be formed, reports India Today.

The Opposition meet will also very likely see the subtly warring parties iron out their differences and discuss seat sharing even on state to state basis.

The opposition meet will also very likely take up the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and suggest reforms to the Election Commission during the meeting.

The Opposition meet comes in the backdrop of the split in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the West Bengal panchayat polls which saw widespread violence that claimed many lives with state units of the Congress and Left parties accusing the Trinamool Congress government of oppression.