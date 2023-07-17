Opposition meet: UPA name change, ‘Mission 2024’ roadmap on agenda, says report

Opposition meet: UPA name change, ‘Mission 2024’ roadmap on agenda, says report2 min read 17 Jul 2023, 03:49 PM IST
Opposition parties are meeting to strategize for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. 26 parties are expected to attend. They will likely discuss a new name for the opposition alliance and set up a subcommittee.
The Opposition parties are meeting on Monday, 17 July, for the second time to strategize the roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections">Lok Sabha Elections, with the aim to defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
