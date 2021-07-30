Calling her visit to the national capital successful, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that the Opposition needs to work together to save democracy.

"It was a successful visit. The Opposition needs to get united. I met several leaders. The outcome is good. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. We need to work together to save democracy. Our slogan is 'save democracy save the country'," the Trinamool Congress chief said speaking to reporters before leaving Delhi.

"We want development for all...Farmers are on road. My support for farmers will always be there. My concern is for rising petrol diesel price, unemployment, COVID...Next time I will meet Sharad Pawar. We will come here every two months," CM Banerjee added.

Last week, the TMC declared that Banerjee had been unanimously elected as the parliamentary party leader by its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs.

The West Bengal CM who was in the Capital since Monday had been holding deliberations with the Opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. She also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also met CM Banerjee. Lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi also met Banerjee on Thursday.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee on Wednesday in separate meetings discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it was essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Chief Minister told the media that she had also spoken with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee also paid a visit to Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss some infrastructure projects in West Bengal.

