Business News/ Politics / News/  Opposition parties to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt in Lok Sabha on Wednesday: Report

Opposition parties to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt in Lok Sabha on Wednesday: Report

1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:00 AM IST Edited By Saurav Mukherjee

  • After 2018, this would be the second no-confidence motion against Modi's government.

Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha demanding PM Narendra Modi's statement in the House on Manipur crisis during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Amid a logjam over Manipur, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Central government in parliament on 26 July, reported NDTV.

Though, the motion is unlikely to pose a threat to the government, which has majority support in the Lok Sabha. Despite this, Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to be present for the motion saying the signatures of at least 50 lawmakers supporting the motion will be collected.

After 2018, this would be the second no-confidence motion against Modi's government.

The decision by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) comes after days of acrimony and disruption in Parliament coupled with the BJP’s refusal to accept the Opposition’s demand that PM Modi speak in Manipur.

ALSO READ: Parliament monsoon session: Opposition to move a no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha for first time since 2003

Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: “The overall Parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. Picture abhi baki hai (wait and watch)!"

Looking at the numbers, the Narendra Modi government has the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which is more than the required numbers.

Earlier on 20 July 2018, the Narendra Modi government defeated a motion moved by TDP lawmaker Srinivas Kesineni, who was backed by many Opposition parties.

It is to be known that back in 2003, the Congress led by then-party president Sonia Gandhi moved a no-confidence motion against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Though the NDA defeated the motion, Vajpayee lost the national election the following year.

With agency inputs.

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 01:00 AM IST
