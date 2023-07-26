Opposition parties to move no-confidence motion against Modi govt in Lok Sabha on Wednesday: Report1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 01:00 AM IST
- After 2018, this would be the second no-confidence motion against Modi's government.
Amid a logjam over Manipur, the Opposition parties have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-led Central government in parliament on 26 July, reported NDTV.
Though, the motion is unlikely to pose a threat to the government, which has majority support in the Lok Sabha. Despite this, Congress has issued a whip to its MPs to be present for the motion saying the signatures of at least 50 lawmakers supporting the motion will be collected.
The decision by Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) comes after days of acrimony and disruption in Parliament coupled with the BJP’s refusal to accept the Opposition’s demand that PM Modi speak in Manipur.
Trinamool Congress’s Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien tweeted: “The overall Parliamentary strategy is in place for the INDIA parties. Tactics to execute that strategy evolve every day. Rule 198 of the Lok Sabha states the procedure of moving a no-confidence motion. Picture abhi baki hai (wait and watch)!"
Looking at the numbers, the Narendra Modi government has the support of at least 332 MPs in the Lok Sabha, which is more than the required numbers.
Earlier on 20 July 2018, the Narendra Modi government defeated a motion moved by TDP lawmaker Srinivas Kesineni, who was backed by many Opposition parties.
It is to be known that back in 2003, the Congress led by then-party president Sonia Gandhi moved a no-confidence motion against the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. Though the NDA defeated the motion, Vajpayee lost the national election the following year.
