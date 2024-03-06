Pradyot Debbarma's opposition party Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura

Tipra Motha to join BJP-IPFT government before Lok Sabha elections. The date for the swearing-in of ministers not finalised yet.

The main opposition party of Tripura, Tipra Motha, will join the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-led government, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday. The move comes before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member Tripura assembly and is likely to get two berths.

State BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said the date for the swearing-in of Tipra Motha ministers has not been finalised yet.

“The Tipra Motha is set to join the BJP-IPFT coalition government before the Parliamentary elections. The date for swearing-in of the ministers has not been finalised yet," he said.

On March 5, Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma said he would not give up the demand of 'Greater Tipraland'.

A tripartite agreement was signed between the Tipra Motha, the Centre and the Tripura government in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring a lasting solution to the problems of the state's indigenous people.

"We will not give up on the demand of Greater Tipraland even as it may take time to achieve. The BJP never abandoned the demand for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and eventually, it achieved it after several years. Tipra Motha too will not give up the demand of Greater Tipraland," Debbarma said.

When the press asked him about how Tipra Motha would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Debbarma said that he would announce the party's decision at an appropriate time. "Once the time comes, I will go for Facebook Live."

Debbarma had recently met the Congress leaders in Tripura. On that, he had said, "Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Kumar Saha are my friends. Congress MLA Birajit Sinha also maintains good relations. I have a personal relationship with Amit Shah-ji and Aaditya Thackeray."

"We have to understand there is a world beyond politics," he had added.

(With PTI inputs)

