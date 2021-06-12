Opposition planning doesn't matter, PM Modi will win again in 2024: Fadnavis

First of all, it should be found out if the letter is genuine or otherwise, and if it is found to be genuine, then it should be taken seriously". According to sources in the NCP, Pawar and Kishor talked for about three hours during which the prevailing political situation was discussed. It was Kishor's first meeting with Pawar after the victory of the DMK and the TMC in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal respectively. He had helped craft the election strategy for these parties in the assembly elections. After the assembly poll results, the election strategist had said that he was "quitting this space". The NCP is in power in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

