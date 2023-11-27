Opposition slams Modi after sortie in Tejas, TMC leader says ‘I'm a bit afraid when PM…’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent sortie on a Tejas fighter aircraft has sparked heavy criticism from the Opposition ranks. The Congress asserted that it would not cost the "master of chunavi photo-ops" much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014. Meanwhile TMC MP Santanu Sen left BJP leaders fuming after saying that he was afraid that the aircraft would crash “in no time".