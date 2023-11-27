Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent sortie on a Tejas fighter aircraft has sparked heavy criticism from the Opposition ranks. The Congress asserted that it would not cost the "master of chunavi photo-ops" much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014. Meanwhile TMC MP Santanu Sen left BJP leaders fuming after saying that he was afraid that the aircraft would crash “in no time". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I'm a little bit afraid when Mr Narendra Modi was very much there in the country, the ISRO failed. When Kangana Ranaut met Narendra Modi, her movie became a super flop. When Virat Kohli shook hands with Narendra Modi, he didn't get a century for 3 consecutive years. And finally, after winning 10 consecutive matches in the recently held World Cup, just because our Prime Minister went to that stadium, India got defeated in the final…" Sen claimed.

The comment has since sparked outraged calls for the lawmaker's expulsion from the Trinamool Congress.

ALSO READ: India won all World Cup matches except when 'sinners' attended: Mamata Banerjee “While hating Modi and the BJP, today you are hating India's military and Indian Air Force so much that you are wishing them death. You are wishing for a crash of Tejas fighter jet," said party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla.

The BJP leader urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to expel Sen from the party if the TMC supremo had “even an ounce of patriotism and morality".

Meanwhile the Congress took a swipe at the PM and urged him to acknowledge efforts and endeavours undertaken before 2014.

“It doesn't cost the master of 'chunavi photo-ops' much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014 that were essential to his claiming credit now," tweeted Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

ALSO READ: Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha is being planned, but..: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Hindustan Aeronautics Limited handed over the first Light Combat Aircraft twin-seater trainer version aircraft to the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru on October 4. Prime Minister Modi had flown in the twin-seater aircraft on Saturday.

"Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," he wrote in a social media post.



