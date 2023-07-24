Opposition stages overnight protest in Parliament complex over Manipur crisis, suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:29 PM IST
Opposition alliance INDIA will continue their agitation on Parliament premises overnight against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and demand for the prime minister to open the debate on Manipur.
Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA will continue their agitation on the Parliament premises through the night against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and over their demand that the prime minister open the debate on Manipur in the House.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×