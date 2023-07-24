Leaders of opposition alliance INDIA will continue their agitation on the Parliament premises through the night against the suspension of AAP leader Sanjay Singh and over their demand that the prime minister open the debate on Manipur in the House.

The protest, which began on Monday morning, will see leaders of the INDIA alliance taking turns with a team sitting near the Gandhi statue through the night, senior leaders said, adding the protest will continue on Tuesday as well.

The last time an all-night protest was organised by the opposition leaders was in July last year when 20 suspended Rajya Sabha members started a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session, is expected to sit at the protests through the night. Singh's wife has already brought essentials for him at the site.

"All parties have drawn up rosters of their leaders who will represent them through the day and night. Leaders will take turns.

"There is full solidarity among the parties. While the move is to protest Singh's suspension. It is also a protest demanding the PM speak on Manipur whether in Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha," a senior leader said.

Sources said that leaders of the INDIA combine have been adamant on the demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi open the discussion on the violence in Manipur and several parties have rebuffed the government's efforts to placate them.

Sources said that Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh made called up Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK leader TR Balu and TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay to convey the government's intention of discussing Manipur.

However, none of them relented on their demand for the prime minister to make a statement on the matter in Parliament, sources said.

Leaders of the INDIA alliance also said the opposition's demand for the prime minister's statement in Parliament on the violence in Manipur was conveyed to the BJP on July 16, four days ahead of the Monsoon Session.