comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 10 2023 15:59:09
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.1 -0.75%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120 -0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.55 -0.03%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 964.2 -0.86%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 217.4 -0.53%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Opposition stages walkout amid PM Modi's reply to no-confidence motion: 'Bhaag jao'
Back

Opposition walks out amid PM Modi's reply to no-confidence motion debate in Lok Sabha; PM says they want to speak but cannot listen

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 06:51 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout