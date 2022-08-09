After the resignation of ex-JD-U leader RCP Singh amid allegations of irregular land transactions by his family members, the tussle of power between JD-U and BJP is completely visible and according to some reports senior JD-U leaders, including Nitish Kumar, have been in the party meetings for the past 24 hours and will conduct a major meeting on August 9 to decide if they will remain in government with BJP.

The JDU had demanded Mr. Singh explain "irregularities" in properties linked to his daughters.

According to some reports Nitish Kumar was reportedly upset with RCP Singh for his growing nearness to coalition partner Bhartiya Janata Party. Singh had accepted a union cabinet without the party chief's consent.

But Singh denies such claims.

The partnership of the BJP and JD-U alliance currently remains uncertain, with many reports claiming that today might mark the end of the relationship between the two parties, leading to Nitish Kumar forming an alternate government in Bihar.

JD-U leader and Nitish's close, Vijay Choudhary, said that the party will be taking a major decision today after “all party leaders review the situation".

If Nitish Kumar decides to part ways with the BJP, Counterparts Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha, CPI, and CPI-ML all have announced unconditional support to JD-U.

The largest state party with 79 seats Rashtriya Janta Dal also called a meeting of their MLAs on Tuesday.

RJD President Jagdanand Singh said, "There is no proposal from our side to Nitish Kumar. It is all speculation".

But some reports from RJD said it was “almost a done deal".

Tejashwi Yadav has not given any comments on the ongoing developments so far.

Tensions between JD-U and BJP have been building up for months. The Centre has ignored the demand for special category status for Bihar also Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI aayog governing council's meeting which was chaired by the Prime Minister.

Currently, BJP holds 77, JD-U-45, RJD-79, HAM(S)-4, Congress-19, CPI-ML- 12, CPI-4, and AIMIM and Independent, one each seat in the Bihar Assembly.

If RJD unites with JDU it would alone give a majority of 124 seats resulting in a new alliance, forming government in the state.

According to the latest updates JD-U is holding a meeting today at 11 am at the CM's residence.

JD-U MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar have already arrived.

Bihar | JD(U) MLC Kumud Verma and party MP Sunil Kumar arrive at the residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna; other leaders of the party are also arriving here.



JD(U) to hold a meeting today at 11 am, amid reports of the party's rift with ally BJP in the state.

Verma said she's here to discuss the issue of the census and when asked about the issue with BJP, she commented she is happy with the alliance.

Meanwhile MLAs of Left parties have also arrived at the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Patna, where RJD MLAs are already present.

According to some sources the mobile phones of all the MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room.

Bihar | RJD MLAs & leaders arrive at the residence of party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna. The party will hold a meeting at 11 am today amid reports of rifts b/w JD(U) & BJP in the state.



Mobile phones of all MLAs are being kept outside the meeting room.

Congress MLAs have also arrived at Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence.

The meeting of the RJD Legislature Party has now turned into a meeting of the Grand Alliance.

Congress's Bihar in-charge Bhaktacharan Das has said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi herself is keeping an eye on Bihar, she is being informed every moment. We are all united.

Congress' Legislature leader Ajit Sharma said that under the leadership of Tejashwi, we will take a decision together. The Grand Alliance is completely united.