Opposition to support Nitish Kumar amid Bihar political crisis

After the resignation of ex-JD-U leader RCP Singh amid allegations of irregular land transactions by his family members, the tussle of power between JD-U and BJP is completely visible and according to some reports senior JD-U leaders, including Nitish Kumar, have been in the party meetings for the past 24 hours and will conduct a major meeting on August 9 to decide if they will remain in government with BJP.

