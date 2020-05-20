Opposition trains guns at UP over plight of migrants

Congress had sought permission for running 1,000 buses for migrants, while the state government claimed several registration numbers in the list were of other vehicles. However, Congress said “at least 600 buses" were ready at the border, but they had not received permission by the local administration to operate. Gandhi will chair the first online meeting of key opposition parties, including the Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham and Trinamool Congress later this week, since the national lockdown came into force on 25 March.