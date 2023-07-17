Senior JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy hinted that the Janata Dal (Secular) is not joining either the opposition's Mahagathbandhan or the NDA, putting an end to speculation about their alliance with either opposition or ruling coalition.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday told news agency ANI, "Opposition never considered JD(S) a part of them. So, there is no question of JD(S) being a party of any Mahagathbandhan." On any invitation from NDA, he commented, "NDA has not invited our party for any meeting. We will see on that front." Meanwhile, responding to Kumaraswamy, Congress leader DK Shivakumar said If JD(S) is really interested in fighting against BJP, it will be discussed during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Slamming the JD(S), Karnataka Congress spokesperson said, "...We know that for JD(S), secular politics is something which they don't truly believe in. They have always had alliances with BJP even before. So, this is nothing new. I think the tag of Janata Dal (Secular) needs to go. They should accept that they will do anything for the sake of power. They have no principles, no ideology. Only power matters to them and HD Kumaraswamy".

Oppostion meeting in Bengaluru today

Leaders from 26 opposition parties are set to gather in Bengaluru for a two-day brainstorming session. They aim to establish a common minimum programme and announce a united strategy against the BJP in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting is to be attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar, DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, JMM leader and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, besides former chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray and Lalu Prasad.

Discussions will revolve around issuing a joint declaration, fielding common candidates in most constituencies, and forming subcommittees for drafting communication points, organising rallies and agitations, and deciding seat sharing on a state-to-state basis.

Additionally, the opposition leaders may address concerns regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) and propose reforms for the Election Commission. They also intend to propose a name for the alliance.

Last month, fifteen parties attended the first meeting for opposition unity hosted by Kumar in Patna.

(With agency inputs)

ARVIND More Information

ALLIANCE More Information