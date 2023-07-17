Earlier in the day, Slamming the JD(S), Karnataka Congress spokesperson said, "...We know that for JD(S), secular politics is something which they don't truly believe in. They have always had alliances with BJP even before. So, this is nothing new. I think the tag of Janata Dal (Secular) needs to go. They should accept that they will do anything for the sake of power. They have no principles, no ideology. Only power matters to them and HD Kumaraswamy".