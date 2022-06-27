Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha files nomination

Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha files nomination2 min read . 12:24 PM IST
- Yashwant Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha today filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election.
Opposition's presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha today filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election.
Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.
Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, who is the returning officer for the presidential election.
Top opposition leaders including NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK's A Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Sinha submitted his nomination papers.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader KT Rama Rao on Monday announced that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to extend support to joint Opposition's candidate Yashwant Sinha in the upcoming Presidential polls.
Taking to Twitter, KTR wrote, "President of @trspartyonline Sri KCR Garu has decided to extend support to the candidature of Sri @YashwantSinha Ji in the election for President of India Along with our Members of Parliament, I will be representing the TRS at the nomination today."
Earlier on Friday, Sinha promises to raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women, and all marginalized sections of society if he wins the election.
In a letter to Opposition parties on Friday, Sinha thanked them for choosing him unanimously as their common presidential candidate and assured them that he will conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Constitution.
"I am overwhelmed with feelings of gratitude towards you and leaders of all the Opposition parties for choosing me unanimously as your common candidate to contest the Presidential Election, to be held on July 18, 2022. I thank you for the trust and confidence they have reposed in me. I assure you -- and the People of India --- that, if elected, I shall conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Indian Constitution. In particular, as the Custodian of the Constitution, I shall not allow the light of democracy and secularism to be dimmed by the executive," Sinha said in a letter.
Sinha was named as the common opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21.
NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.
The election for the office of the President of India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be done on July 21.