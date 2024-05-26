‘Other AAP Rajya Sabha MP was given red carpet reception…,’ Swati Maliwal asks why Raghav Chadha was treated differently
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal claimed that during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest she went to the US to attend a conference at Harvard and later her stay got extended as her sister contracted Covid-19
Refuting claims that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was irked over Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's absence during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED, she claimed that she went to the US to attend a conference at Harvard and later her stay got extended as her sister contracted Covid-19. Maliwal also questioned that if she was assaulted for that reason, then why Raghav Chadha, who was also away during Kejriwal's arrest, was treated differently.