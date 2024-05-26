AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal claimed that during Arvind Kejriwal's arrest she went to the US to attend a conference at Harvard and later her stay got extended as her sister contracted Covid-19

Refuting claims that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was irked over Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's absence during Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the ED, she claimed that she went to the US to attend a conference at Harvard and later her stay got extended as her sister contracted Covid-19. Maliwal also questioned that if she was assaulted for that reason, then why Raghav Chadha, who was also away during Kejriwal's arrest, was treated differently. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Raghav Chadha had undergone eye surgery in London and was away from the country for a long duration. As per reports, he developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Maliwal told India Today TV, in an exclusive interview, "I went to the US to attend a Harvard conference and participated in various meet-and-greet events organised by AAP volunteers. At the time when Arvind Kejriwal was arrested, my sister who lives in the US got Covid. All my belongings were at her house and then I had to undergo quarantine. Even during that time, I was in touch with the party, I was tweeting and I was talking with AAP leaders. I did whatever I could do at that time. To say that I was not working for the party at that time is very unfortunate." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Why other Rajya Sabha MP who was in London was given red carpet reception: Swati Maliwal Without naming Chadha, she said, "If that is the reason why I was beaten up, I really want to understand why is it that I have been given this kind of treatment and the other Rajya Sabha MP who was in London was given red carpet reception?"

Speaking on AAP's claim that she is in talks with BJP, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "This is very unfortunate and exactly what they threatened me. They said that the moment I file a complaint against Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, this is what is going to happen".

Bihav Kumar moves court for bail Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar who is accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, has moved a bail plea at a court, which has sought a response from Delhi Police, sources said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumar's counsels moved the plea after he was sent to four days of judicial custody on Friday, court sources said and added that the plea is listed for hearing on Monday.

His anticipatory bail plea filed last Saturday was observed as becoming "infructuous" by the court. Delhi Police has claimed that Kumar was not cooperating in the investigation, was evasive in his replies and has not disclosed his mobile phone password.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!