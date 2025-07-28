‘Our actions neither provocative nor expansionist': Rajnath Singh on Op Sindoor in Lok Sabha - 'we halted because…'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday.

“Soon after Pahalgam attack, our Armed Forces took action and hit with precision the nine terrorist infra sites in which more than 100 terorrists, their trainers and handlers were targeted,” Singh said, opening the debate on Operation Sindoor in Lok Sabha.

While leading the discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Singh lauded the armed forces. He bowed to the armed forces, protecting the nation and was willing to dedicate their life to the nation before starting his remarks.

“The well-coordinated strikes carried out by our Armed Forces hit 9 terrorist infrastructure targets with precision. In this military operation, it is estimated that over a hundred terrorists, their trainers, handlers, and associates were killed. Most of these were linked to terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen,” Singh said

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

Singh said that India's actions were “neither provocative nor expansionist” and India halted the military action after four days only “after achieving the objectives” of Operation Sindoor.

"I am proud to say that our Air Defence system, Counter-Drone system, and electronic equipment completely foiled this attack by Pakistan. Pakistan could not hit any of our targets, and none of our important assets were damaged. Our security arrangements were impregnable, and every attack was thwarted," Singh said.

Even since the monsoon session began on July 21, the Parliament has witnessed constant adjournments amid uproar over the opposition's demand for a debate on issues of public importance, including the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack and the ongoing SIR exercise being carried out by the Election Commission in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The opposition has also demanded that PM Modi respond to the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump of initiating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was marked by major disruptions, including Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation as Vice President.

The Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)—led ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition parties will field their top leaders during the discussions in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.