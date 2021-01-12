Our govt will last its full 5-year term: Haryana Dy CM Dushyant Chautala

New Delhi: Facing heat over the ongoing six-week-long farmers' agitation, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Tuesday said there is no threat to the BJP-JJP coalition government and it will complete its full five year term.

After an hour-long meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, both Khattar and Chautala said they have discussed about the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

"There is no threat to the Haryana government and it will last its full five year term," Chautala told PTI.

Khattar also said, "There is no point in speculating about the future of this government, it will complete its term."

The chief minister said Haryana is the epicentre of farmers' agitation so they discussed with the home minister about the law and order situation in the state.

"We also discussed about holding celebrations for January 26 without any trouble," he said.

Khattar said after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws, they were hopeful that farmers will end their agitation.

"It's a national festival and everyone understands its importance and the value attached to it," he said.

Chautala said the Supreme Court has set up a committee and he hoped that things will be resolved soon.

Both Haryana leaders met Shah hours after the apex court stayed the implementation of controversial three farm laws till further orders and decided to set up a committee to resolve the impasse over them between the Centre and farmers' unions protesting at Delhi borders.

State presidents of BJP, JJP and state cabinet ministers were also present in the meeting with the home minister.

Before meeting Shah, Dushyant met MLAs of his party JJP here at a farm house, in which a section of MLAs said it would cost the ruling alliance heavily if the laws were not repealed.

Khattar had to cancel a public meeting in Karnal on Sunday after the site was ransacked by the protesting farmers.

A section of MLAs belonging to Jannayak Janta Party, headed by Chautala, is believed to have been facing pressure from the agitating farmers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

