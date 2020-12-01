Our internal issue not for your politics: Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi to Trudeau

Mumbai: Objecting to Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's remarks on the ongoing farmers' protests near Delhi, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday told him not to play politics using "India's internal issue as fodder".

"Dear @JustinTrudeau, touched by your concern but India's internal issue is not fodder for another nations politics. Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations. Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine," tweeted Chaturvedi, a Rajya Sabha member.

Dear @JustinTrudeau ,touched by your concern but India’s internal issue is not fodder for another nation’s politics.Pls respect the courtesies that we always extend to other nations.

Request PM @narendramodi ji to resolve this impasse before other countries find it okay to opine. — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

Chaturvedi's tweet came after Trudeau, in a Facebook video interaction on the occasion of Gurpurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, on Tuesday said, "I would be remiss if I didnt start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and were all very worried about family and friends."

"I know that's a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that's why we've reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," Trudeau had said.

Thousands of farmers stayed put at various Delhi border points for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday protesting against the new farm laws, which they fear will dismantle the minimum support price system and corporatise farming.

The farmer unions on Tuesday decided to attend a meeting with the government after they were invited by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar for talks, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting.

"The situation is concerning and we are all very worried about family and friends and I know that is a reality for many of you," Trudeau said in the video posted on his Twitter account.

"Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in importance of dialogue and that is why we have reached out through multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns," he said.

He said that this was a moment for all to pull together because of COVID and because of everything else as well.

"We are going to be there to continue to work together as we are there to help each other," he said.

Extending his greetings on Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, he said that it is really an "important time to come together even more so this year than normal because COVID is keeping us all separate."

"Being able to come together and celebrate like this is really wonderful," he said.

Canada is home to a large number of Indian migrants, mostly from Punjab.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via