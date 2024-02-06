The BJP has released a short film highlighting guarantees fulfilled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The development came mere hours after the senior politician assured Parliament that the NDA bloc would win 400 seats this time. The newly released videos — in a multitude of Indian languages — highlight several initiatives under the ‘Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai’ campaign.

The BJP is highlighting several policies introduced during the past 10 years: Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, UPI-digital public infrastructure and the PM Awas Yojana. A film highlighting the Mudra Yojna was shared on the BJP's social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon. The clip has been dubbed in eight languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali and Hindi. “Mudra Yojana has not only promoted entrepreneurship but has also brought about amazing changes in the lives of crores of people. I am also very satisfied to see that in this scheme, along with our mothers and sisters, SC, ST and OBC communities have the highest number of beneficiaries," the PM wrote on X.

