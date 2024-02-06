‘Our third term…’: BJP launches film on guarantees fulfilled by PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls
The BJP releases a short film highlighting guarantees fulfilled during PM Modi's tenure ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The video highlights the Mudra Yojna and its positive impact on entrepreneurship and the lives of crores of people.
The BJP has released a short film highlighting guarantees fulfilled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The development came mere hours after the senior politician assured Parliament that the NDA bloc would win 400 seats this time. The newly released videos — in a multitude of Indian languages — highlight several initiatives under the ‘Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai’ campaign.
(With inputs from agencies)
