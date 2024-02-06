 ‘Our third term…’: BJP launches film on guarantees fulfilled by PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Mint
‘Our third term…’: BJP launches film on guarantees fulfilled by PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha polls

 Livemint

The BJP releases a short film highlighting guarantees fulfilled during PM Modi's tenure ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The video highlights the Mudra Yojna and its positive impact on entrepreneurship and the lives of crores of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, in South Goa on Tuesday (ANI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047' programme, in South Goa on Tuesday (ANI)

The BJP has released a short film highlighting guarantees fulfilled during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure ahead of Lok Sabha polls. The development came mere hours after the senior politician assured Parliament that the NDA bloc would win 400 seats this time. The newly released videos — in a multitude of Indian languages — highlight several initiatives under the ‘Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte Hai’ campaign.

The BJP is highlighting several policies introduced during the past 10 years: Mudra Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, UPI-digital public infrastructure and the PM Awas Yojana. A film highlighting the Mudra Yojna was shared on the BJP's social media accounts on Tuesday afternoon. The clip has been dubbed in eight languages — Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Assamese, Odia, Bengali and Hindi.

“Mudra Yojana has not only promoted entrepreneurship but has also brought about amazing changes in the lives of crores of people. I am also very satisfied to see that in this scheme, along with our mothers and sisters, SC, ST and OBC communities have the highest number of beneficiaries," the PM wrote on X.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 06 Feb 2024, 08:21 PM IST
