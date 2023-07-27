Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced much criticism for his ‘yeh Modi ki guarantee’ comment where he stated that during the third term of BJP-led NDA, India will be among the top three economies in the world.

"In our first term, when people gave me the responsibility, we were "dus numbri" (10th position) in the world economy. In the second term we are in 5th position but in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai. After 2024, in our third term, our journey of development will increase rapidly," said PM Modi during the inauguration event of the International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam.

He added, "Think big, dream big, act big - India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting this principle. India is now achieving things that were unimaginable earlier."

Responding to the comment, Congress' Jairam Ramesh said that it is very typical of PM Modi to make such comment.

He tweets, “Typical of Mr. Modi to give his personal guarantee on an arithmetical inevitability. India's emergence as the world's 3rd largest economy in this decade has been predicted for quite some time now, and its guaranteed – whichever dispensation forms the next government."