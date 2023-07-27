‘Overconfidence’, ‘arithmetical inevitability…’: PM faces backlash over ‘Modi ki guarantee’ comment1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:17 AM IST
PM Modi also faced criticism for his guarantee that India will be among the top three economies in the world during his third term. Congress' Jairam Ramesh called it an ‘arithmetical inevitability.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced much criticism for his ‘yeh Modi ki guarantee’ comment where he stated that during the third term of BJP-led NDA, India will be among the top three economies in the world.
Adding to that, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, “This is called overconfidence. It means that the INDIA alliance has hit the bull's eye. On one hand, they say that they believe in democracy and that they are against dynasties. On the other hand - you are not the president of your party - he is declaring that he is the Prime Minister candidate. It shows what is the democracy in their party."
PM Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam
Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
IECC is India’s largest destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.
Developed at a cost of about ₹2700 crore, the sprawling complex is spread over 123 acres and has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including new Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters etc have been developed.
A grand architectural marvel, the Convention Centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences.