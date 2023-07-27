Adding to that, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, “This is called overconfidence. It means that the INDIA alliance has hit the bull's eye. On one hand, they say that they believe in democracy and that they are against dynasties. On the other hand - you are not the president of your party - he is declaring that he is the Prime Minister candidate. It shows what is the democracy in their party."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}