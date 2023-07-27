Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced much criticism for his ‘yeh Modi ki guarantee’ comment where he stated that during the third term of BJP-led NDA, India will be among the top three economies in the world.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced much criticism for his ‘yeh Modi ki guarantee’ comment where he stated that during the third term of BJP-led NDA, India will be among the top three economies in the world.
"In our first term, when people gave me the responsibility, we were "dus numbri" (10th position) in the world economy. In the second term we are in 5th position but in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai. After 2024, in our third term, our journey of development will increase rapidly," said PM Modi during the inauguration event of the International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam.
"In our first term, when people gave me the responsibility, we were "dus numbri" (10th position) in the world economy. In the second term we are in 5th position but in my third term, India will be among the top three economies in the world...Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai. After 2024, in our third term, our journey of development will increase rapidly," said PM Modi during the inauguration event of the International Convention Centre-Bharat Mandapam.
He added, "Think big, dream big, act big - India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting this principle. India is now achieving things that were unimaginable earlier."
He added, "Think big, dream big, act big - India is progressing at a rapid pace adopting this principle. India is now achieving things that were unimaginable earlier."
Responding to the comment, Congress' Jairam Ramesh said that it is very typical of PM Modi to make such comment.
Responding to the comment, Congress' Jairam Ramesh said that it is very typical of PM Modi to make such comment.
He tweets, “Typical of Mr. Modi to give his personal guarantee on an arithmetical inevitability. India's emergence as the world's 3rd largest economy in this decade has been predicted for quite some time now, and its guaranteed – whichever dispensation forms the next government."
He tweets, “Typical of Mr. Modi to give his personal guarantee on an arithmetical inevitability. India's emergence as the world's 3rd largest economy in this decade has been predicted for quite some time now, and its guaranteed – whichever dispensation forms the next government."
Adding to that, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, “This is called overconfidence. It means that the INDIA alliance has hit the bull's eye. On one hand, they say that they believe in democracy and that they are against dynasties. On the other hand - you are not the president of your party - he is declaring that he is the Prime Minister candidate. It shows what is the democracy in their party."
Adding to that, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, “This is called overconfidence. It means that the INDIA alliance has hit the bull's eye. On one hand, they say that they believe in democracy and that they are against dynasties. On the other hand - you are not the president of your party - he is declaring that he is the Prime Minister candidate. It shows what is the democracy in their party."
PM Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam
Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
PM Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam
Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated newly constructed Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.
IECC is India’s largest destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.
IECC is India’s largest destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.
Developed at a cost of about ₹2700 crore, the sprawling complex is spread over 123 acres and has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including new Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters etc have been developed.
Developed at a cost of about ₹2700 crore, the sprawling complex is spread over 123 acres and has multiple state-of-the-art facilities including new Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheaters etc have been developed.
A grand architectural marvel, the Convention Centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences.
A grand architectural marvel, the Convention Centre will host large-scale international exhibitions and conferences.
Catch all the Politics News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.