Owaisi forms separate anti-BJP front for Bihar polls

Coming down heavily on the RJD for dubbing him "vote katwa" (spoiler of votes) of the secular forces, Owaisi asled what happened to these so called "thekedars" (feudal lords) of the anti-BJP votes in the 2019 general elections in Bihar. In reply to a question that the parties of the opposition grand alliance coalition are blamings him for trying to help the BJP by planning to field candidates in the October- November polls, Owaisi said "they are playing old cassette". AIMIM contested only Kisanganj seat in the 2019 general election in Bihar and our candidate secured 3 lakh votes while that of the JD(U) bagged 3.25 lakh votes and the winning Congress nominee garnered 3.50 lakh, he said.