P Chidambaram questions timings of GST reforms by Modi Govt: ‘Welcome but 8 years too late’

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has welcomed the Centre's recent GST rationalisation and rate cuts but criticised the move as being "8 years too late".

In a post on X, Chidambaram, the former Union Finance Minister, said the current GST design and rates should not have been introduced in the first place, adding that the opposition had repeatedly warned against these issues for years, but their pleas were ignored.

"The GST rationalisation and the reduction in rates on a range of goods and services are WELCOME but 8 years TOO LATE. The current design of GST and the rates prevailing until today ought not to have been introduced in the first place. We have been crying hoarse for the last 8 years against the design and rates of GST, but our pleas fell on deaf ears," the Rajya Sabha member wrote.

Chidambaram questioned the government's timing for the reforms, speculating on the possible reasons behind the sudden changes while suggesting that multiple economic and political factors may have influenced the decision after eight years of delay, including the tariffs imposed on Indian goods to the US, as well as elections in Bihar that are to be held later this year.

"It will be interesting to speculate on what drove the government to make the changes: Sluggish growth? Rising household debt? Falling household savings? Elections in Bihar? Mr Trump and his tariffs? All of the above?" he added.

Victory for common people: TMC The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) also reacted strongly, describing the GST rate rollback as a "victory for common people" achieved after sustained pressure on the government.

The party highlighted Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's earlier stand on insurance premium taxation, which West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee had criticised as "cruel" and "anti-people".

It further slammed the BJP-led NDA government for being "tone-deaf" and only acting "when cornered".

"A victory wrested from a tone-deaf regime that only listens when forced. From day one, Smt. @MamataOfficial warned the Finance Minister that taxing insurance premiums was cruel, anti-people, and would deter families from securing their future, leaving them vulnerable to financial ruin in times of crisis. The @narendramodi Govt. has finally buckled under pressure. This rollback proves that @BJP4India only acts when cornered. We will continue to fight every such Jono-Birodhi decision, in Parliament, on the streets, among the people," the TMC said in a statement on X.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a sweeping reduction in GST, which will benefit households, farmers, businesses, and the healthcare sector.

Termed as the "Next-Gen GST Reform", the decision comes as a Diwali gift to the nation and is expected to ease the cost of living while boosting economic activity.

The 56th GST council meeting decided to rationalise GST rates to two slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent by merging the 12 per cent and 28 per cent rates.