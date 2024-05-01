Former Congress legislative assembly ministers (MLAs) Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from primary membership of the Congress party on Wednesday, as per an ANI report. The Delhi unit of the Congress suffered a double jolt after the two former MLAs resigned.

The resignations come after the Delhi Pradesh Congress Chief (DPCC) Arvinder Singh Lovely submitted his resignation on Saturday. On April 30, the party appointed the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Punjab, Davinder Yadav, as the interim president of the DPCC.

In a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Nasseb Singh stated, “Today, you have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He, as AICC (In-Charge Punjab), has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda, and today, in Delhi, he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief, Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party."

Neeraj Basoya addressed a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, claiming that he found the “alliance with AAP extremely humiliating." He alleged that AAP had been associated with several scams in the past seven years.

He further pointed out that the top three AAP leaders, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia, are in jail. Neeraj Basoya highlighted serious corruption charges against the party, including the Delhi liquor scam and the Delhi Jal Board scam.

The letter added, “By allying with AAP despite the above position, it is appearing that the Congress Party is attempting to give a clean chit to AAP and appreciate the deceitful propaganda of the development of AAP. I can no longer be a part of any such attempt."

Earlier, Arvinder Singh Lovely had said that he found himself “handicapped and unable to continue", citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons for his decision.

These resignations come at a time when the Lok Sabha 2024 elections are in full swing. The national capital will go to polls on May 25, with the Congress contesting three seats and the AAP fighting for four seats. The Congress has fielded JP Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya Kumar from North East Delhi, and Udit Raj from Delhi North West.

(With inputs from ANI)

