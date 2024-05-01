'Pact with AAP extremely humiliating': Ex-Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Nasseb Singh resign from party
Ex-MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh have resigned from the Congress party, citing the Congress' alliance with AAP as ‘extremely humiliating’, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi.
Former Congress legislative assembly ministers (MLAs) Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh resigned from primary membership of the Congress party on Wednesday, as per an ANI report. The Delhi unit of the Congress suffered a double jolt after the two former MLAs resigned.
