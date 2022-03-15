This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Rajnath Singh said India gives utmost priority to safety and security of its weapon system.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that the Indian government gives the highest priority to the safety and security of country’ weapon system.
Rajnath Singh said, "During routine maintenance and inspection of the missile unit, around 7 pm, one missile got accidentally released and if any shortcoming is found in this context, it will immediately be rectified. I would like to assure the House that our missile system is highly reliable and safe. Our safety procedure and protocols are high level."
“The exact cause of the incident can be known only through a probe. I would also like to say that in the context of this incident, standard operating procedures of operations, maintenance and inspections are also being reviewed," the Defence Minister further said in Rajya Sabha.
In a statement on the accidental firing of a missile that landed in Pakistan earlier this month, Sigh said India gives utmost priority to safety and security of its weapon system.
India's safety procedures and protocol are of highest standards and its armed forces are well-trained and disciplined, he said.
He also said the government is committed to rectify any shortcoming found in the weapon system after enquiry into the incident.
"On March 9, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile. The government of India has taken a serious view and ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry.
"It is learnt that the missile landed in an area of Pakistan. While the incident is deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident," the defence ministry said in a statement.
