Pakistan and Taliban hold terror talks as China plays Big Brother; India watches closely: What’s cooking?

On August 20, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reached Kabul for talks with Taliban leaders from Afghanistan and Pakistan. This marks his first trip since a surprise visit in March 2022.

Advertisement

His visit followed a rare stop in India, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi after three years. PM Modi will also travel to China later in August for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit. It will be his first trip there in seven years.

Ties between India and China are slowly improving after the deadly 2020 clash. However, Beijing’s strong bond with Pakistan continues to cause suspicion in India.

Also Read | Raut cites Kulbhushan Jadhav to counter Shah's Rajya Sabha remarks on terrorists

Neither China nor Pakistan formally recognises the Taliban government. Yet, Beijing has quietly played the role of Big Brother.

Wang will later visit Pakistan for three days to meet Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. Kabul talks will cover terrorism issues and plans to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) into Afghanistan.

Advertisement

The project is part of China’s Belt and Road plan. The meeting comes as Kabul and Islamabad hold closer trade and security discussions.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut says drugs coming to Himachal from Pakistan

Dar travelled to Kabul earlier in April. In July, China’s envoy, Yue Xiaoyong, visited Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tension between the two neighbours centres on the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Islamabad alleges Kabul shelters the militant group.

TTP also threatens Chinese projects like CPEC. After recent talks, the Taliban pledged Afghan soil would not be used for TTP actions.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are growing closer on trade. Last month, their deputy commerce ministers signed a deal in Islamabad to reduce tariffs on farm exports. Both countries, along with Uzbekistan, have also planned a railway study linking Central Asia to Pakistan’s ports through CPEC.

Advertisement

India opposes this move as it sees Afghanistan within its strategic sphere.

Should India be worried? As China and Pakistan hold talks with the Taliban, India may keep a close watch on what’s cooking. A May report in The Express Tribune claimed that China, Pakistan and the Taliban had privately agreed to restrict India’s role in Afghanistan.

The understanding was reached at a secret meeting in Kabul between Pakistan’s envoy Mohammad Sadiq Khan, China’s representative Yue Xiaoyong and the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi. Talks centred on limiting India’s presence to diplomacy while discouraging any wider role.

Sources said China pledged political and economic backing. Pakistan sought support against India and cooperation against the Islamic State, according to the report.