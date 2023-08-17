Pakistan caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar's 18-member Cabinet takes oath2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar's 18 member cabinet took oath on Thursday. The cabinet will see Pakistan through their upcoming elections at a time the country has been hit with economic and political crisis, considering former Prime Minister Imran Khan has also been arrested.