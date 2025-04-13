Pakistan flag seen in Bangladesh rally: Social media video of anti-Israel protest starts speculation about ‘reunion’

Arifa Rahman Ruma, a professor at the Bangladesh Open University, shared a video clip on social media earlier. The clip shows anti-Israel protests in Bangladesh. While demonstrators shout “Free Palestine” slogans, one of them is seen holding a Pakistani flag.

“Can you connect the dots?” asked Arifa Rahman Ruma.

“Tera mera rishta kya, La ilaha illallah,” says one of the protestors in the video, giving a hint of Islam being the connection between Palestine and Bangladesh.

Other users also shared the video. The posts have attracted comments from social media users.

“Annex Bangladesh and make it a part of India, thus correcting a historical mistake. Geographically, it's a part of the Indian peninsula. We have paid a huge price by following Nehruvian foreign policy. Foreign policy should be based national interests, not on foolish idealism!” wrote one user.

“Looks like bengalis will see reunification of East and West Bengal first,” came from another user.

One user wrote, “We should be worried about the reunification of West Bengal with Bangladesh. West Bengal is another Kashmir in the making if no action is taken immediately by the government!!!”

“Those who forget history are condemned to repeat it,” declared one user, hinting at the past conflict between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“How shameless you people could be? Just unbelievable no regret nothing at all!” came from another.

Bangladesh reuniting with Pakistan? While it is too far-fetched to come to that conclusion, here’s something we found while digging further.

“Yes, I can connect the dots!” wrote a user from Bangladesh.

“A Pakistani student studying in a Bangladeshi University attended yesterday's rally carrying a flag of his country. This student is none other than Mohammad Tahir, a rights activist who has been working for years for the stranded Bengali community in Karachi,” he added.

Tahir’s Facebook page is flooded with posts from his participation in the rally.

“We the Pakistani Student always stand with our Palestinian brothers and sisters and unstoppable support will always be with our 🇵🇸 brothers. Pakistan should immediately take serious steps for the help of Gaza Muslims,” Munir wrote in one of the posts.

In one of the videos of the demonstration, Munir speaks about Muhammad Ali Jinnah fighting for Palestine’s freedom even before Pakistan became independent.