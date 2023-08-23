Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Pakistan in BRICS? China pushes for expansion; India stands firm against Islamabad’s inclusion

Pakistan in BRICS? China pushes for expansion; India stands firm against Islamabad’s inclusion

1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

China wants to integrate Pakistan into the BRICS alliance, but India opposes broadening the alliance's membership.

This handout photograph, taken and released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on August 22, 2023, shows (L-R) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg. (Photo by Handout / RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / AFP)

China wants to integrate Pakistan into the BRICS alliance, and XI Jinping’s attempt has triggered a diplomatic complexity. This development arises as China argues that the BRICS coalition should expand its membership to include more developing nations, using this rationale to advocate for Pakistan's inclusion.

This proposition, however, has encountered resistance from India, which firmly opposes broadening the BRICS membership, fearing it could dilute the alliance's core objectives and consensus built among its existing members. India has consistently opposed such expansions even when Belarus formally sought entry into the BRICS group.

Also Read: BRICS summit 2023 in South Africa: PM Modi to play a key role; check what’s on agenda

Earlier in 2023, Pakistan, along with other countries like Argentina, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, expressed their interest in joining BRICS. These aspirations were scheduled for discussion at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa later this year.

The motivations behind this inclination toward BRICS are rooted in developing nations' dissatisfaction with the stringent conditions imposed by Western-dominated institutions. Additionally, there is scepticism among these countries about Western values, viewing them as a façade to advance self-serving agendas.

Also Read: BRICS Summit: Will PM Modi meet China's Xi Jinping in South Africa. What we know

Pakistan earlier accused “one member" of the BRICS coalition of obstructing its participation in a virtual meeting held during the bloc's recent summit hosted by China. Pakistan's Foreign Office noted that the summit included a high-level dialogue on global development as a side event, emphasising its eagerness to engage with the alliance.

BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa

In Johannesburg, South Africa, a pivotal three-day summit started on August 22, bringing together the prominent leaders of the BRICS alliance, encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The focus of the gathering revolves around a critical agenda item — the contemplation of the alliance's enlargement. The BRICS, originally established as a coalition of five emerging economies, are deliberating the prospect of broadening their membership.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.