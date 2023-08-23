China wants to integrate Pakistan into the BRICS alliance, but India opposes broadening the alliance's membership.

China wants to integrate Pakistan into the BRICS alliance, and XI Jinping's attempt has triggered a diplomatic complexity. This development arises as China argues that the BRICS coalition should expand its membership to include more developing nations, using this rationale to advocate for Pakistan's inclusion.

This proposition, however, has encountered resistance from India, which firmly opposes broadening the BRICS membership, fearing it could dilute the alliance's core objectives and consensus built among its existing members. India has consistently opposed such expansions even when Belarus formally sought entry into the BRICS group.

Earlier in 2023, Pakistan, along with other countries like Argentina, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, expressed their interest in joining BRICS. These aspirations were scheduled for discussion at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa later this year.

The motivations behind this inclination toward BRICS are rooted in developing nations' dissatisfaction with the stringent conditions imposed by Western-dominated institutions. Additionally, there is scepticism among these countries about Western values, viewing them as a façade to advance self-serving agendas.

Pakistan earlier accused "one member" of the BRICS coalition of obstructing its participation in a virtual meeting held during the bloc's recent summit hosted by China. Pakistan's Foreign Office noted that the summit included a high-level dialogue on global development as a side event, emphasising its eagerness to engage with the alliance.

BRICS Summit 2023 in South Africa In Johannesburg, South Africa, a pivotal three-day summit started on August 22, bringing together the prominent leaders of the BRICS alliance, encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The focus of the gathering revolves around a critical agenda item — the contemplation of the alliance's enlargement. The BRICS, originally established as a coalition of five emerging economies, are deliberating the prospect of broadening their membership.