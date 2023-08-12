Pakistan now in the hands of a first-time senator from Baluchistan. All you need to know about Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Pakistan chooses Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar as caretaker Prime Minister amid political and economic instability.
Pakistan on Saturday chose a care-taker Prime Minister to take the troubled country through the upcoming elections. Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar, a little known first time senator from Baluchistan was granted the crown as the care-taker Prime Minister of Pakistan.
