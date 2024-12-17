Pakistan politician lauds Priyanka Gandhi for carrying ‘Palestine’ bag to Parliament: ‘Stood tall’

Pakistani politician and former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry strongly praised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she carried a bag with “Palestine” emblazoned on it to Parliament on Monday.

In a post on X, Chaudhry wrote, “What else could we expect from a granddaughter of a towering freedom fighter like Jawaharlal Nehru? Priyanka Gandhi has stood tall amidst pigmies, such shame that to date, no Pakistani member of Parliament has demonstrated such courage.#ThankYou.”

In a display of solidarity with Palestine, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra carried a bag to Parliament on Monday featuring the word “Palestine.” The Congress general secretary has been vocal in opposing Israel's actions in Gaza and expressing support for the Palestinian people. Gandhi's handbag also featured Palestinian symbols, including a watermelon, which is considered a symbol of Palestinian solidarity, PTI reported.

Hitting out at the Wayanad MP, BJP Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur wondered what message she wanted to send.

“She did not speak a word on atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh but wants to make a fashion statement with the Palestine bag,” he claimed.

Asked about BJP leaders raising the ‘Palestine’ bag issue, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Tell them that they should do something about the atrocities that are happening on minorities – Hindus and Christians – in Bangladesh. Talk to the Bangladesh government and stop these atrocities.”

India's stand on Israel-Gaza war Earlier on December 4, India voted in favour of a pivotal United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem. This vote came as part of an ongoing global debate on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The resolution, titled “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine”, was introduced by Senegal and was overwhelmingly supported by the UN General Assembly.

In addition to its support for Palestinian rights, India also backed a resolution demanding Israel’s withdrawal from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights. It stressed the illegality of the Israeli settlement construction and other activities in the occupied Syrian Golan since 1967.

Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge d'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in New Delhi, last week called on Gandhi to congratulate the Congress leader on her recent Lok sabha bypoll victory from Kerala's Wayanad.

Earlier,n June, Gandhi slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what she had said were the Israel government's "genocidal actions" in Gaza, as she accused him and his government of “barbarism”.

(With inputs from PTI)