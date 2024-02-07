Pakistan’s Opposition Campaigns in Shadows Under Fear of Arrest

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan—At a secret political gathering last week,about two dozen party workers huddled around a cellphone to hear from an opposition candidate who has been trying to avoid arrest while campaigning.

“You must get the vote out," he said on the video call, his voice fading in and out because of a malfunctioning speaker connected to the phone, as tea and samosas were passed around in the windowless room. “That way, we will foil their plans."

Two days later, the venue of the meeting in the northern city of Rawalpindi was ransacked by security forces.

The candidate, Muhammad Basharat Raja, is a member of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party. He and other party members are facing arrest, threats and a de facto ban on campaigning in large parts of the country ahead of Thursday’s election.

Raja previously served as a minister in the Punjab provincial government. Now he is facing dozens of charges, including terrorism,stemming from his party’s involvement in opposition protests last year. “We are restricted to campaigning inside four walls," he said in a phone interview after his party meeting. “We’ve never seen an election like this."

Polls show Khan, who has been in prison since last year, remains one of the country’s most popular politicians, but is himself barred from running. His party is still contesting. Last week, he was convicted and sentenced for leaking official secrets, corruption,and marrying hiswifein contravention of Islamic tenets, for not waiting three months after her divorce.He denies wrongdoing.

Khan was ousted as prime minister in a parliamentary vote in 2022, after tensions emerged between him and Pakistan’s powerful military. After being pushed out, he held fiery rallies across the country blaming the army—and the U. S.—for his ouster.

View Full Image Muhammad Basharat Raja, running for office in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, appears on a cellphone during an election event because of a de facto ban on campaigning by his party. PHOTO: SAEED SHAH / THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

The crackdown on Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party intensified last year. Supporters targeted military sites in protests over Khan’s arrest in May, in some cases vandalizing and setting buildings on fire. The party blames outside instigators for the violence, while the military says it was an attempted insurrection planned by Khan.

“There are controversies in every election," said Murtaza Solangi, the information minister for the interim government overseeing the election period. “The current caretaker government has tried its best to provide equal opportunities to all political parties."

Politicians on both sidessay the military now favors the party of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. However, some political experts say it is possible that his younger brother Shehbaz will take the top job if the Pakistan Muslim League-N wins. Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam, is also expected to get a senior role.

Khan’s party says some 7,500 members and supporters are in prison,and maintains that the military is behind the crackdown, which it denies. “Military and intelligence agencies are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda without any credible evidence for the furtherance of political objectives," said a security official.

Some of Khan’s followers are running for office from jail. Solangi, the information minister, said that most of those detained were implicated in violent attacks on state institutions.

View Full Image Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, arriving in May for court, faces many legal cases, including some related to protests that carry the death penalty. PHOTO: AAMIR QURESHI/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Yasmin Rashid, a 73-year-old former provincial health minister and cancer survivor who was detained after the May protests, is challenging Nawaz Sharif in his hometown of Lahore. Her lawyer filed her election papers on her behalf.

Elsewhere, Rehana Dar—a political novice—is also taking on a political giant, Sharif’s former defense minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, in the eastern city of Sialkot. Hundreds of Khan’s party stalwarts have quit in recent months, the party says, often following a period of detention. But when Dar’s son, a prominent member of the party, announced his resignation late last year, she declared that she would give up her traditional homebound life and fight in his place.

Many opposition activists say they have faced unexpected tax bills, or raids on their businesses and homes.Nationwide, the party said that at least 10 contenders for national or provincial seats have been arrested since Jan. 28.

Khan himself is contending with many additional legal cases, including some related to the protests that carry the death penalty. Khan has denied wrongdoing in all the cases brought against him. The authorities say they are simply prosecuting crimes.

Members of Khan’s party say they have faced particularly staunch opposition to their campaigning in Punjab, a province that fills more than half the seats in parliament. In January, the government there prohibited gatherings of four or more people in public without permission from the authorities. While its rivals have been granted approval for rallies, Khan’s party says it has been repeatedly denied.

View Full Image Supporters of the chairman of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party’s attend a campaign event Monday in Buner, Pakistan. PHOTO: AZIZ BUNERI/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Amir Mir, the Punjab administration’s spokesman, said that the province’s chief minister had ordered a “level playing field" for all candidates.

The Election Commission, the Rawalpindi police and the Rawalpindi local administration, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Despite the pressure on Khan and his party, many in Pakistan, particularly among the young and the more educated, remain passionate about his message of fighting corruption and dynastic politics. His lawyer said Saturdayafter meeting him in jail that Khan appealed to the population to remain peaceful but to come out to vote.

A month before the election, Khan’s party was narrowly leading, according to a survey by Gallup Pakistan. But the Supreme Court subsequently barred the party’s members from using its well-known cricket bat symbol on the ballot. More than 60 million adults in the country of 240 million are illiterate and so rely on symbols to identify their preferred party.

View Full Image Supporters of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-N rallied Tuesday in Kasur, in Punjab province. PHOTO: AAMIR QURESHI/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Each of the more than 200 candidates from Khan’s party for the national parliament have been allocated different symbols. All the other parties are represented by a single symbol. The opposition party says it is going door-to-door, phoning voters and using social media to inform the public how to identify its candidates.

In the days immediately after the election, the party will face another test: stopping its candidates being enticed away. Because of the loss of their symbol, they are now officially independents and can join another party afterward.

Khan’s party says the moves are aimed at demoralizing supporters into staying home. But Khan’s supporters say they haven’t lost heart. “We are staying silent," said Hasnat Alam Butt, a 23-year-old Khan supporter in Rawalpindi. “We will take revenge for our anger on 8th February."

Write to Saeed Shah at saeed.shah@wsj.com