Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and…: Brij Bhushan slams Hooda family as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Poonia join Congress

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh compares the Hooda family's actions to the Pandavas' stake of Draupadi during the Mahabharata, suggesting that both will face lasting consequences for jeopardizing honor.

8 Sep 2024
Former WFI President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "...During the Mahabharata, the Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and lost. The country has not forgiven the Pandavas for this till date. Similarly, the Hooda family will not be forgiven for the gamble they have played by putting the honour of our sisters and daughters at stake..."

 

8 Sep 2024
