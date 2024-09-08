Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and…: Brij Bhushan slams Hooda family as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Poonia join Congress
BREAKING NEWS

Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and…: Brij Bhushan slams Hooda family as Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Poonia join Congress

Livemint

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh compares the Hooda family's actions to the Pandavas' stake of Draupadi during the Mahabharata, suggesting that both will face lasting consequences for jeopardizing honor.

Mint Image

Former WFI President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "...During the Mahabharata, the Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and lost. The country has not forgiven the Pandavas for this till date. Similarly, the Hooda family will not be forgiven for the gamble they have played by putting the honour of our sisters and daughters at stake..."

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.