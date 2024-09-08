Former WFI President and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh says, "...During the Mahabharata, the Pandavas had put Draupadi on stake and lost. The country has not forgiven the Pandavas for this till date. Similarly, the Hooda family will not be forgiven for the gamble they have played by putting the honour of our sisters and daughters at stake..."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}