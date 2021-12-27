Pandemic’s hidden toll: Millions in UK await treatment, but not for Covid-19

When Philippa Hetherington found out in November 2020 that she had metastatic breast cancer that had spread to her lungs, doctors ordered up a lung biopsy to determine the type of treatment she might need. At the time, though, the U.K. was in the midst of a Covid-19 surge. She was told there was no way she could have a biopsy done because lung specialists at Churchill Hospital in Oxford, where she was being treated, were being redeployed to treat Covid-19 patients.