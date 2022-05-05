Paradise polluted: Kashmir lakes lose sparkle

However, sustainable houseboats will not be enough to save the lakes, as the causes of their degradation run deeper and are inextricably tied to Srinagar’s urbanisation. As Kashmir tourism grew rapidly in the 1960 and 1970s, and the lakes became a major tourist draw, more and more locals congregated on and around them for a livelihood, leading to a major spike in the waste flowing into the lake waters. While the tourist inflow has waxed and waned, falling during the insurgency years and then rising again, the locals have remained. As Srinagar’s overall population grew, the canals that flushed water out of the lakes were also choked with waste and silt. Roads built to cope with the city’s growing traffic blocked parts of the canals, while deforestation along the streams that feed the lakes increased the inflow of silt.