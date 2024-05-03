‘Parevaar ki karmbhoomi…’: Rahul Gandhi calls filing nomination from Raebareli ‘bhavuk pal’
Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from Raebareli, calling it an emotional moment. He mentioned being entrusted to serve at his family's workplace.
Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Raebareli earlier in the day, referred to it as an ‘emotional moment’. Further noted that, he has been entrusted with the opportunity to serve at his ‘family's workplace’.
