Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination from Raebareli earlier in the day, referred to it as an 'emotional moment'. Further noted that, he has been entrusted with the opportunity to serve at his 'family's workplace'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the senior Congress leader stated, Nomination from Raebareli was an emotional moment for me! My mother has entrusted me with the responsibility of the family's workplace with great confidence and given me the opportunity to serve it.

"Amethi and Raebareli are not different for me, both are my family and I am happy that Kishori Lal ji, who has been serving the area for 40 years, will represent the party from Amethi."

“In the ongoing fight for justice against injustice, I seek the love and blessings of my loved ones. I am confident that all of you stand with me in this fight to save the Constitution and democracy," he goes on to add.

Will invigorate the party: Congress on Rahul Gandhi filing nomination from Raebareli Earlier, in the morning, the Congress ended the suspense over Amethi and Raebareli, announcing his candidature from the seat held by his mother Sonia Gandhi for the last two decades. She recently moved to the Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi had lost from the adjoining Amethi constituency to BJP’s Smriti Irani in 2019, but won from Wayanad in Kerala – a seat he is contesting this time as well. The former Congress president was accompanied by party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as he handed over his papers to district election officer Harshita Mathur around 2 pm on the last day for filing nominations.

His return to the area, albeit for a second constituency, will invigorate the party, Congress officials said.

Uttar Pradesh is India's most populous state and elects 80 lawmakers to the lower house of parliament, the most of any state. In the last election in 2019, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and allies won 64 seats, including from Amethi, adjacent to Raebareli, where Gandhi was defeated.

