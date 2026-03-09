Parliament LIVE: Stormy start expected — motion to remove Om Birla to be taken up; EAM to speak on Middle-East

Parliament Session Today: The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, which begins on Monday, 9 March 2026, is expected to be off to a fast start, with a motion of removal against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla slated to be taken up, and with remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected on the situation in the Middle East.
Opposition motion against Om Birla
The motion seeking to remove Birla from office has been signed by 118 Opposition MPs.
With the motion listed as the first item on Monday's agenda, both Congress and the BJP have issued whips directing their members to present in the House from 9 to 11 March.
Jaishankar to brief Parliament on Middle East
EAM Jaishankar is expected to give a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday on the situation in the Middle East, after days of criticism by the Opposition on the Narendra Modi government's "silence" on developments in the region.
A notice for Jaishankar's statement regarding "The Situation in West Asia" is in the list of businesses for the Rajya Sabha for Monday.
Following the beginning of hostilities between US-Israel and Iran, Jaishankar said that the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is India's highest decision-making body for national security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took stock of the situation and reviewed the safety of the Indian community in the Middle East.
All ministries and departments were asked to take appropriate measures, he added.
Speaking on the Middle East, Jaishankar said, “We believe dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued.”
“It is also imperative that sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states in the region be respected,” the EAM added.
Rajya Sabha MPs cheered Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup on Sunday, with chair C P Radhakrishnan calling the win a “moment of national pride”.
Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday after paying tribute to departed MPs.
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, in a meeting with INDIA bloc leaders ahead of the Budget Session, said that the war in the Middle East had reached India's backyard and called for a contingency plan.
“In this context, it is imperative to have a full-fledged discussion on the current geopolitical crisis. A one-sided statement by the EAM is not the solution. We need to collectively take the nation into confidence. The GOI must come out with a detailed contingency plan to ensure our energy security, assist our traders, diversify supply chains for our exports and stop penalising our people with price hikes,” Kharge said.
No Lok Sabha Speaker has ever been removed from office, though the Constitution allows it under Article 94.
Since Independence, three attempts have been made to remove a Lok Sabha Speaker from office — in 1954, 1966, and 1987 — but all three were defeated.
The Congress on Friday had demanded that a full-fledged short-duration discussion be held on the Middle East situation after US-Israel attacks on Iran and the subsequent killing of the regime's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, last weekend.
Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had said the Modi government was making India play "second fiddle" not only to the US but also to Israel. The Congress used cricketing analogy and said that the Modi government has been on a sticky wicket for a long time with "googlies being bowled from Washington".
The second half of the Budget session of Parliament is set for a stormy start on Monday, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to take up an opposition-sponsored resolution seeking the removal of Speaker Om Birla.