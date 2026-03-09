Parliament LIVE: Stormy start expected — motion to remove Om Birla to be taken up; EAM to speak on Middle-East

Parliament Session Today: The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament, which begins on Monday, 9 March 2026, is expected to be off to a fast start, with a motion of removal against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla slated to be taken up, and with remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expected on the situation in the Middle East.

Opposition motion against Om Birla

The motion seeking to remove Birla from office has been signed by 118 Opposition MPs.

With the motion listed as the first item on Monday's agenda, both Congress and the BJP have issued whips directing their members to present in the House from 9 to 11 March.

Jaishankar to brief Parliament on Middle East

EAM Jaishankar is expected to give a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Monday on the situation in the Middle East, after days of criticism by the Opposition on the Narendra Modi government's "silence" on developments in the region.

A notice for Jaishankar's statement regarding "The Situation in West Asia" is in the list of businesses for the Rajya Sabha for Monday.

