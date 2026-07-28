Parliament deadlock likely to end today: Lok Sabha to discuss anti-paper leak Bill; Rahul, Priyanka Vadra may speak

The deadlock in Parliament over over NEET protests and subsequent police action is expected to end today, 28 July, after over a week of repeated disruptions in both the houses.

All major political parties have agreed to commence a discussion in Lok Sabha on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had offered a dedicated six-hour window for a comprehensive discussion on the Public Examinations Bill, stressing that a unified approach is essential to reform the country's competitive examination system.

Also Read | What are the changes in the new anti-paper leak bill tabledin Lok Sabha today

The initiative taken by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the continuous dialogue maintained within the House have yielded positive results.

Om Birla engaged with the floor leaders of various political parties. Consequently, both the ruling party and the opposition reached a consensus to hold a detailed discussion on the bill on Tuesday, 28 July.

Jitendra Singh introduced the bill on Monday The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amidst protests and sloganeering by the Opposition demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament.

View full Image View full Image The punishment for individuals in the amendment Bill has been increased from upto five years to 'five years but which may extend up to ten years,' and a fine up to ₹ 50 lakhs.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as opposition refused to relent from its demand of seeking response from the government over police action on the protesters at Jantar Mantar here and other parts of the country.

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue due to which no legislative business could be taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had also asked the opposition leaders to allow the discussion. He also said that more time for discussion can be allowed if the opposition demands.

Congress is expected to take part in the discussion on the bill. Party leader and leader of opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi is slated to express his views, according to reports which saud Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also speak during the debate.

The final strategy of the Opposition will be finalised in the floor leaders' meeting to be held on Tuesday Morning in Parliament.

What does the Bill propose? This Bill aims at effectively curbing paper leaks, cheating, organised examination mafias, and other unfair practices in public examinations.

The punishment for individuals in the amendment Bill has been increased from upto five years to "five years but which may extend up to ten years," and a fine up to ₹50 lakhs.

The minimum punishment for organised crime is proposed to be raised to seven years, replacing the minimum five years jail term in the existing law, and the fine is proposed to be raised up to ₹10 crore.

The amendment also provides for Special Fast Track Courts to try offences under the Act.

(With agency inputs)